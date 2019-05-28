Ofsted says Shropshire school School on right road

While the St Martins all age school in the village near Oswestry remains as "requiring improvement" following a recent Ofsted inspection several aspects are now judged good or outstanding.

Following a two day visit inspectors declared that personal development and welfare is outstanding as is the early years department.

The main area requiring improvement is in the pupils' progress and attainment.

Head teacher, Sue Lovecy, said: "We are within a whisker of being where we want to be which is good or outstanding in every category and the inspectors have recognised that we are getting there. Our Early Years department received a glowing report.

"I am really thrilled with the praise from inspectors. We want every child to leave as a confident, well rounded person. We have raised the aspirations of our children across the board and we have been particularly praised for caring for our vulnerable children.

"I am incredibly proud of our students, staff and the community we serve. Ofsted's parent view questionnaire showed overwhelming support from parents many of whom said their children received the right support and guidance and that the school has a friendly, family ethos and a strong, community support.

"Pupils said in a meeting with the inspectors that the teachers were willing to go the extra mile for them."

In declaring personal development and welfare outstanding inspectors said: "The care and attention given to all groups and individual pupils, whatever their backgrounds or circumstances, are first class."

They also praised the strong effective leadership, which has led to a sustained improvement in the quality of education at the school.

The curriculum at St Martins school was also praised in the report as a very effective programme of life skills that prepares students for the future. Arts options were said to build confidence, creativity and adaptability.

Mrs Lovecy said: "The school now needs to build on the good practice that exists to ensure that all students have the correct level of challenge in every lesson and sustain the improvements in progress and attainment across the school."

She said that pupils were benefitting from links the nearby Moreton Hall independent school.

"The aspirations of particularly the girls is such that many are considering university for the future.

"Our motto is that individuals should be respected for their differences and celebrated for their strengths."