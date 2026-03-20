'Persistent and high-risk' Telford sex offender who exposed himself in leisure centre and phoned 999 call handler 98 times for sex chats is jailed

Damian Fellows of Sandiford Crescent, Newport, was described in court yesterday (March 19) as a "persistent" and “high-risk sex offender” with a number of past convictions for sex offences.

The 43-year-old had been subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) issued by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court since 2015, which he had been jailed for breaching previously, when he began offending again last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Rob Edwards told the court that Fellows began breaching his SHPO between November 9 and November 30 last year when he made 98 phone calls to call handlers at Cambridgeshire Constabulary from his home in Newport.

“When a male answered he would terminate the call, when female call handlers answered he would ask for their name,” said Mr Edwards. “He would say he was reporting something anonymously.”

But he added that the conversations began to turn sexual, with Fellows asking one female call handler if she had heard of “secret sex clubs in gyms” and asked “whether it was illegal to be naked in a gym”.

He also asked a female call handler more explicitly sexual questions, the barrister told the court.