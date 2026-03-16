Burglar, 46, targeted five Market Drayton shops in one day and stole more than £1,600 from Shrewsbury coffee shop
A burglar who targeted five shops in one day in Market Drayton has avoided prison.
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Paul McGarry, aged 46, also stole more than £1,600 from a Shrewsbury town centre coffee shop days earlier.
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McGarry burgled Sherwood Wholefoods in Wilkinson Walk, Market Drayton on January 23 this year, stealing £1,500 in cash.