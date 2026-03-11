CCTV appeal after shop thefts - including from a Whitchurch wholesaler and a Market Drayton builders' merchant

West Mercia Police has shared images of people officers want to identify following shop thefts across north Shropshire.

Police said the individuals pictured may have information that could help with ongoing enquiries into shoplifting incidents.

Over the last three months, officers say thieves have targeted biggers shops including the Co-op and Tesco as well as Travis Perkins in Market Drayton.

The first image (crime reference 22/16092/26) is from CCTV at the Co-op in Wem following a theft on February 21.

The second (22/14235/26) is also from the town's Co-op, following a theft on February 14.

Images three and four (22/13077/26) relate to a theft at Travis Perkins in Market Drayton, which police say happened on February 10.

A fifth image (22/9324/26) shared by officers is from CCTV at Tesco in Whitchurch, where police say a theft happened on January 30.

The next image (22/1723/26) reportedly relates to an attempted theft at Dairy Solutions in Whitchurch, that occured on January 6.

The final image (22/4213/26) is also from Tesco in Whitchurch, following a theft that occured on December 31.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers believe the individuals shown may have information that could help progress the investigations.

"If you know or recognise any of the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.police.uk or whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk".

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.