Laws to tackle e-scooters 'essential' says Shropshire's police and crime commissioner

John Campion, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, has written to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander over the issue.

His comments come as Mrs Alexander said that new rules to regulate e-scooters are set to be introduced by the Government, and that the "genie is out of the bottle" when it comes to their use.

In his letter Mr Campion pointed to a number of incidents across the region - with one death and 11 serious injuries in the past five years.

He has also raised the issue of modified scooters able to travel at unsafe speeds, and their use in criminal activity such as drug dealing.

But Mr Campion has also queried how new measures - such as sanctions for pavement riding - will be policed as West Mercia faces already stretched resources.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

He said: "As Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, I regularly hear from local communities about the rapid increase in e-scooter use.