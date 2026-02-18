Rapper shot dead outside Telford gym was found with 49 wraps of cocaine up his backside, jury hears

Tamba Momodu was gunned down outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

Sign up to the Shropshire Star's free weekly court newsletter to get our best coverage of court and crime in the county emailed to you every Monday

A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard over the last four weeks how Mr Momodu, also known as rapper Teerose, was killed in a "revenge attack" that had been planned with "military precision" after being acquitted on the grounds of self-defence for the murder of Abdullahi Tarabi in Northolt, London in 2017 - brother and cousin to two of the defendants.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode, as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London, and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.