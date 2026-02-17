Matthew Wilcox, aged 30, stole alcohol from one of the discount chain’s stores in Shrewsbury on February 7 this year.

Wilcox, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Wilcox to pay £1.19 in compensation.