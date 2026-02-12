Four men - including one from Telford - guilty of attempted murder and firearms charges after Wolverhampton shooting as driver and girlfriend cleared

Their 45-year-old male victim was blasted with a shotgun in Minerva Lane off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton on September 18, 2024.

Richard Beckles, aged 45, of Wavertree Close, Telford; Khyle Gayle aged 32, of Greenford House, Birmingham; Cleo Johnson, aged 40, of Sparrows Forge Drive, Walsall; and Constantine Campbell, aged 52, of Puddlers Drive, Tipton, were found guilty of attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Michael Soledolu, aged 34, of Walmead Croft, Birmingham, was cleared of all charges after telling the jurors he was just giving his co-defendants a lift and had no idea he was part of an assassination plot.