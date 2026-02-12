Four men - including one from Telford - guilty of attempted murder and firearms charges after Wolverhampton shooting as driver and girlfriend cleared
Four men have been found guilty of attempted murder and firearms charges and another cleared by a jury concerning the shooting of a man in Wolverhampton in 2024.
Their 45-year-old male victim was blasted with a shotgun in Minerva Lane off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton on September 18, 2024.
Richard Beckles, aged 45, of Wavertree Close, Telford; Khyle Gayle aged 32, of Greenford House, Birmingham; Cleo Johnson, aged 40, of Sparrows Forge Drive, Walsall; and Constantine Campbell, aged 52, of Puddlers Drive, Tipton, were found guilty of attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Michael Soledolu, aged 34, of Walmead Croft, Birmingham, was cleared of all charges after telling the jurors he was just giving his co-defendants a lift and had no idea he was part of an assassination plot.