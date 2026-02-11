Reports ordered on Rhayader man who gave his son a games console stolen in a Brecon burglary

Simon Drewry gave his son Nintendo Switch console as well as a controller and games, saying he had got them from a friend or bought them from a shop.

But the console, as well as numerous other items, were stolen during a burglary at a Brecon home.

The 47 year-old of Brynheulog admitted fraud by false representation at Brecon Enterprise Park, Brecon on July 1 2023 and handling stolen goods at Prospect Close, Brecon on the same date, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said the victim reported to police on the morning of July 1 2023, that someone had broken into her home and taken items.

She said; “Her partner had been the last person to go to bed at around midnight.

“They live with their daughter in a ground floor flat. The victim suffered a brain haemorrhage 13 years ago and suffers from a disability.

“She woke up at 6.30am and went into the kitchen and saw that the kitchen window was open. She realised her bag had been taken, containing money and cards, as well as various house keys.

“She noticed the patio door was unlocked and her partner said he had locked it. She raised the alarm and called her partner.

“His wallet and a blue North Face hooded coat had been taken, it was hanging on the door. Various food items were taken as well as medication, a Sky tv remote and numerous sentimental items. It is a non-exhaustive list.”

Ms Connors said the victim contacted the police again on July 2 when she received a notification that her debit card had been used the previous evening at a local B and M store.

She said; “A purchase of £40.99 was attempted. CCTV was reviewed, which showed a male attempting to purchase items using various cards. He was wearing a blue hooded North Face jacket.”

Ms Connors said a notification was also received regarding a new account which had been created on the Nintendo device.

“The IP address used to create the account was linked to a residence where police deduced that the defendant’s child lives,” said Ms Connors.

The child’s mother gave a statement to the police in October and said the Nintendo Switch device was given to her son by his father, the defendant.

He was given the console, games and a controller and Drewry said he got it from a friend or a game shop.

Ms Connors said the matters had had a considerable detrimental effect on the victim.

The court was told Drewry has 44 convictions for 95 offences including 31 theft matters and his last conviction was in September 2024

The court was told that these offences were committed following a custodial sentence, and that they were aggravated by being committed while he was subject to post-sentence supervision.

Mitigating, Mr Geraint Parry said Drewry had pleaded guilty to the offences and he invited the court to adjourn the matter for pre-sentence reports to be created.

Magistrates ordered all options reports and adjourned the case until March 3 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court.

Drewry was granted conditional bail, the conditions being that he must not knowingly contact the victim or knowingly enter any property where she may be or reside.