Powys criminal with 136 offences on his record admits drug possession

Jason Pryce was fined after he was caught with drugs in a Llandrindod Wells street.

Magistrates told him he was lucky to be dealt with for this standalone offence, given his lengthy record.

The 40 year-old of Lant Avenue admitted one offence of possessing drugs on December 10 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting Ms Skye Connors said police arrested Pryce on Middleton Street at around 12.30pm on December 10 and he had 20 grams of amphetamine on him.

She said he was searched and admitted he had the drugs.

Pryce produced a plastic tub containing two wraps of a white powder, which were found to be worth between £60 and £80.

Ms Connors said Pryce’s record includes 77 convictions for 136 offences including 26 drug offences. His last offence was in 2021 when he served a four year prison sentence for arson and drug possession.

Mitigating, Mr Geraint Parry said Pryce accepts his guilt and does not shy away from his record but this is his longest spell not being before the court.

Mr Parry said the quantity of drugs is low.

Magistrates said they would deal with the matter as a standalone offence and Pryce could count himself lucky given his record.

He was fined £80 and was ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.