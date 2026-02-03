'What is anti-social behaviour like where you live?': Police open survey on community crime in Shropshire

The force said feedback gathered will play a vital role in shaping local policing priorities and improving how officers respond to concerns raised by the public.

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) can affect people in different ways, and the force said it wants to ensure its understanding reflects the lived experiences of local communities.

A statement from the force explained: "By taking part in the survey residents can help officers build a clearer picture of the issues that matter most to them and help the force understand how ASB affects neighbourhoods at the most local level.

"Some questions will ask participants to think specifically about their local area, which is defined as the space within a 15‑minute walk from their home."

The survey supports the delivery of the national Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner’s West Mercia Safer Communities Plan.

Local Policing Chief Superintendent, Edd Williams, said: “Your voice is essential in helping us understand what ASB looks like in your community. By sharing your experiences, you will help us target our resources more effectively and work with partners to keep our neighbourhoods safe.

“The survey is open to all residents and takes only a few minutes to complete, and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part and help shape the future of local policing.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Local communities regularly tell me how anti‑social behaviour affects their sense of safety. As set out in my Safer Communities Plan, I am focused on working with West Mercia Police to ensure those concerns are heard and acted on.

“This latest survey is a chance to share your experiences - good or bad - and help shape how ASB is tackled in your neighbourhood. Your voice matters, and I strongly encourage everyone to take part, as I remain committed to ensuring your concerns drive real and lasting change.”

The survey closes on Sunday, March 15. To complete the survey click here.

Every area served by West Mercia Police has a named local officer, to find out who your local officer is visit the website www.westmercia.police.uk and enter your postcode in the ‘find your area’ section.