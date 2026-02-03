Man and boy charged after bin thrown from bridge over the A442 in Telford hit police vehicle and injured officers
Two people have been charged over an incident where a wheelie bin was thrown from a bridge in Telford, hitting a police vehicle and injuring two officers.
The incident happened on Monday, January 27, 2025, where the bin was thrown from a footbridge near the Wombridge Interchange on to the A442.
Daniel Hodnett, 20, from Clock Tower Avenue in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with a number of offences.
The charges include criminal damage recklessly endangering life, causing danger to road users, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and five counts of theft.
West Mercia Police said both have been released on police bail and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, February 13.