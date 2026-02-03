Shropshire Star
Man and boy charged after bin thrown from bridge over the A442 in Telford hit police vehicle and injured officers

Two people have been charged over an incident where a wheelie bin was thrown from a bridge in Telford, hitting a police vehicle and injuring two officers.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

The incident happened on Monday, January 27, 2025, where the bin was thrown from a footbridge near the Wombridge Interchange on to the A442.

Daniel Hodnett, 20, from Clock Tower Avenue in Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with a number of offences.

The charges include criminal damage recklessly endangering life, causing danger to road users, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and five counts of theft.

West Mercia Police said both have been released on police bail and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, February 13. 