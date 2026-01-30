Jailed: Asylum seeker who brutally stabbed Rhiannon Whyte to death near West Midlands train station gets life term

Asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek stabbed mother-of-one Rhiannon Whyte 23 times on a platform at Bescot Stadium railway station on October 20 2024.

He had followed her after she had finished work at the nearby Park Inn Hotel where he was staying and she worked - he had been in the country for less that three months.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte who died at the hands of Deng Choi Majek

Rhiannon, aged 27, suffered 19 wounds to the head including a fatal brain stem injury and died three days later.

Majek denied murder but was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court in October last year. He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

Deng Chol Majek was convicted of murder (British Transport Police/PA)

At a packed Coventry Crown Court this morning (Friday) he was jailed for life with a minimum term of, 29 years with judge Justice Michael Soole saying he could find no mitigation for the killer's actions.

He will serve at least 27 years and 264 days after time spent on remand is taken off.