'Baton'-wielding Shifnal Co-op robber jailed after attack on brave store worker

Joshua Clifton, 29, of Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of attempted robbery.

Emily Andrew, prosecuting, told the court how Clifton had gone to the Co-op store on Wheatfield Drive in Shifnal shortly before 5pm on September 28 last year.

Clifton had proceeded to use a trolley to collect a number of items from the shop, including two bottles of Lenor, two bottles of Comfort, and two pizzas.

The total value of the goods picked up by the defendant came to around £65.

Ms Andrew explained Clifton had then left the shop without attempting to pay, only to be followed by the store manager, who challenged him over his actions.

The court was shown CCTV of an altercation that followed, as the manager grabbed the trolley to prevent Clifton stealing the items.