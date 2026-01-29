Ben Owen told his 79-year-old victim in the darkness of a November night that ‘he wanted his Morgan Plus 4 car’.

Owen, of Oldbury, then followed the pensioner, grabbed him by the shoulders and his tie and threatened him saying: “If you don’t give me your car keys I am going to hurt you.”

The 35 year-old appeared at Mold Crown Court today (Thursday, January 29) for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Simon Parry said Owen had pleaded guilty at magistrates court to robbery, theft of the car and possession of cannabis and cocaine.

He said the incident happened at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 18 after the pensioner returned to his Powys home in the Morgan sports car after a meeting.

On his driveway the mask-wearing Owen approached him and said he wanted the car.

When the owner told him "don’t be silly" and walked to his house, Owen followed him, grabbed him by the shoulders and his tie and threatened him.

As the owner tried to get into his home, Owen grabbed his car keys and went to start the car.

As he did so he said: “I am very sorry to do this, I do not want to take your car but I am in financial trouble and I have debts all over the place.”

Owen said he would raise money on the car and then return it.

The pensoner said he needed his coat and briefcase out of the car and his house keys and Owen returned those to him.

He demanded the victim's phone number and said he’d call in about 30 minutes before speeding off in the £35,000 classic car.

A short while later, Owen called the victim and presented him with two choices: either the car be stripped and sold for spares, or the owner could buy it back from him.

He called again later and asked what value the pensioner placed on the car – he refused to negotiate with Owen’s demands and he phoned 999 to make the report.