Man due in court accused of assaulting emergency worker in Shrewsbury
A Birmingham man is due in court this week accused of assaulting an emergency worker in Shrewsbury.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Liam Bould, 42, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, January 13.
Bould, of Scholars Close in Birmingham, was charged with the offence as well as possession of class B drugs.
Bould was released on police bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, January 30.