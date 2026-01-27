Cyclist injured in Powys hit-and-run as police seek witnesses
One person was taken to hospital after a collision near Powis Castle, where a driver failed to stop
Now Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them
The police are appealing for witnesses of a collision on Berriew Road near Powys Castle at around 5:05pm on Friday, January 23.
The incident involved a cyclist and a vehicle, possibly a silver or grey vehicle, that failed to stop.
One person has been taken to hospital for further medical attention.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, that could help them with their investigation.
To contact them online visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email them at| 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message the police on social media or call 101
Quote Ref: DP-20260123-315