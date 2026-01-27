Cyclist injured in Powys hit-and-run as police seek witnesses

One person was taken to hospital after a collision near Powis Castle, where a driver failed to stop

Now Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

The police are appealing for witnesses of a collision on Berriew Road near Powys Castle at around 5:05pm on Friday, January 23.

The incident involved a cyclist and a vehicle, possibly a silver or grey vehicle, that failed to stop.

One person has been taken to hospital for further medical attention.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, that could help them with their investigation.

To contact them online visit https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email them at| 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct message the police on social media or call 101

Quote Ref: DP-20260123-315