Christopher Thaw, aged 50, “barricaded” himself in his flat and launched items at officers, before he was eventually forced out of his home of 15 years.

While he was homeless, he ended up dealing monkey dust in Telford to fund his own drug habit.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, was told that Thaw constructed a blockade into his flat in Rosevale Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire on October 10, 2023 as police tried to evict him due to records showing he had defaulted on his rent payments.

Police tried to get in, but he had blocked the door with “virtually everything he owned”.

“It quite literally included the kitchen sink,” said Recorder Abigail Joyce.

“I didn’t want to make the joke, but yes,” replied Kevin Jones, prosecuting.

As officers tried to clear the barricade, Thaw threw items at them, including an iron bar and broken glass, and also threatened to pour petrol and burn the place down.

Police had to put on their riot helmets and call a negotiator to get Thaw to leave voluntarily.