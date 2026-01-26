Man who broke into Oswestry BP garage and stole vapes is jailed for breaching court order

Iran Lane, 30, was made subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) in June last year for breaking into a BP garage in Beatrice Street and taking vapes.

The order bars Lane from being drunk in a public place in Oswestry and from entering the petrol station or its forecourt.

But on January 15, Lane was arrested on suspicion of breaching the CBO. He later pleaded guilty to two breach offences.

On Friday (January 23) at Telford Magistrates Court he was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, and a new condition was added to his CBO meaning he cannot enter any public house and licensed nightclubs within Oswestry.

Sergeant Stuart Leclere, from Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I hope this sends a message to anyone intent on causing disorder or committing crime in Oswestry that we remain committed to ensuring that those who are responsible are dealt with.

“I am glad that the court has issued Lane with a 12-week custodial sentence, as well as extending his CBO conditions, which I hope will curb his behaviour, and help protect the people in the town."

The CBO will be in place until June 2028. Anyone who sees Lane in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.