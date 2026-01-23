Rhayader man didn’t have the money to travel to his probation appointments, court told

Ryan Murray-Land admitted breaching his post-supervision probation order when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 36 year-old of Brynheulog failed to attended appointments on December 4, 11 and 18, the court was told

Probation Officer Donna Davies said: “He was due to attend probation today for an induction but he is here in court, so if he could attend after court we will get that done.”

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Mr Murray-land was no longer wanted by the crown court as appeared on court records, as that had been dealt with.

He said Murray-land was sentenced to a suspended sentence order including a three month curfew which he is now subject too from 8pm until 8am.

Mr Walters questioned whether the magistrates court would want to add to that curfew or if they would prefer to give Mr Murray-land a fine.

“He did not have the money to get himself from Rhayader to Llandrindod Wells. When he was living in a tent closer to Llandrindod Wells he could get to Probation more often but he has now sorted out his benefits.”

Magistrates fined him £80.