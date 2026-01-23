Police officer Emma Turberfield attended the last meeting of Kington Town Council to give members an update on incidents they have been working on.

She said there had been a multi vehicle road traffic incident after they skidded on black ice but luckily no-one was injured although there was some damage to a building.

PC Tuberfield said there had been one harassment incident which is a neighbour dispute, a domestic incident and multiple reports of criminal damage in the early hours of New Year’s Day to various businesses.

She said a suspect has been arrested and interviewed and investigations are still on-going as the police collect evidence together to present to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Councillors said there was also a road traffic collision near the town''s petrol station.

Members were also asked to review their priorities for the police to work on for the next three months.

They agreed on speeding, anti-social behaviour and drugs.