Powys man heads off to start a new life in Felixstowe after being fined for drug driving

Thomas Pavey admitted driving a black Citroen on Trefecca Road in Talgarth on October 14 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 32 year-old of Court Meadow, Bronllys was stopped with 52 micrograms of cocaine in his blood, exceeding the specified limit of 10 micrograms.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said on October 14 police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Pavey. The officer believed he may be under the influence of drugs and he called for a drugs trained officer to attend.

A drugs swipe was taken and it was positive for cocaine. Pavey was taken to Brecon Police Station where blood samples were taken giving these results.

The court was told Pavey has one previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from 2014.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Mr Pavey had fully complied and there were no aggravating features to the offence.

He said Mr Pavey had been to see Kaleidoscope, the drug and alcohol charity, since the stop because he has an addictive personality and he wanted to ‘nip things in the bud’.

Mr Walters said: “That appears to have been successful and he is now clean of substances. He is moving to Felixstowe, he has met a lady in that area and he hopes to get building work there.”

Chairman of the magistrates, Mr Geraint Evans said; “Congratulations and good luck with your new life”.

He was fined £120 and he was banned from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.