Telford dealer jailed after police search uncovers drugs, scales and £50k in cash

Stefan Farmer, of Arleston Avenue in Arleston, has been given a two-year prison sentence after pleading to guilty to supplying drugs in Telford.

The 34-year-old was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday (January 20) after previously pleading guilty to possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply, and acquiring criminal property.

After gaining a warrant for his arrest in February last year, officers arrested Farmer at his home.

A search of the property was then conducted, where officers discovered a quantity of cannabis buds in an outbuilding, all vacuum-packed and sealed, ready to be sold.

West Mercia Police said that officers also discovered scales, zip-bags and £50,000 in cash - all linked to the supply of drugs.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond said: “I welcome the custodial sentence that has been handed to Farmer, which has taken a drug dealer off the streets of Telford, and protects our communities.

“West Mercia Police will not tolerate this activity and we would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to please contact us.”