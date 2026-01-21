Machinery worth £20k stolen from farm on Shropshire and Staffordshire border
Machinery worth around £20,000 has been stolen from a farm on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.
West Mercia Police said the plant equipment was taken from a farm in Bishops Wood between Monday night and Tuesday morning (January 20).
Officers said a JCB Mini Digger and power barrow were stolen from the farm between the hours of 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.
Anybody with information on the thefts or who is offered the machinery is urged to contact police on 101.