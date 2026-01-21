Kenzi Lever admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa while over the drug driving limit on September 2, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 19 year-old of Lon Cwm was stopped on Hillcrest Rise and he was found to have 2.4 micrograms of cannabis or Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood, exceeding the limit of 2 micrograms.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said PC Daniels was on duty on September 2 travelling on the A4081 into Llandrindod Wells when he saw the Corsa with a brake light that was out.

The officer caused the vehicle to stop and he informed Lever, the driver, about the brake light.