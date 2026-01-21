Jack Blackwell admitted one charge of being in possession of a prohibited image of a child, between June 11 2022 to October 16 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 38 year-old of Tan Y Castell was caught after Dyfed Powys Police received a referral from South Wales Police about the uploading of one picture of a child to the internet from an account associated with the defendant’s mother in September 2024.

Prosecuting Mr James Sprunks said officers then executed a warrant at the address of the defendant on October 16 2024.

He said PC Tristan Smith and DS McClaren attended, Blackwell was present, the property was searched and a number of devices were seized.

Two mobile phones were examined and they have three video files of computer generated children engaged in sexual activities with adults on them.

Blackwell was arrested and taken to Brecon Police Station where he initially denied being in possession or uploading the items but he said anything in his possession was unintentional.

Mr Sprunks the phone was further examined by an expert Daniel Owen, five prohibited images were discovered, two were stills and were no accessible but three were moving videos and they were accessible.

A forsenic report said one image was a computer generated video of a partially clothes female aged eight to 10.

Blackwell was interviewed again and he admitted possession of the items, he said ‘they must be mine as they are on my devices’.

The court was told Blackwell had two previous convictions for public order matter and battery in the juvenile court.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters clarified that the images were not of living people but there were AI or cartoon created images. He said he believed the magistrates would wish to have pre-sentence reports on the matter.

Magistrates adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports to be produced until February 10 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court. Blackwell remains on unconditional bail.