Ben Gwillim was expected to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer two drug driving matters.

The 27 year-old of Tanyfford, Cyffredin Lane, Newbridge-on-Wye was due to answer a charge of driving a vehicle on the A470 Hay road in Builth Wells on August 1 2025 with more Benzoylecgonine in his blood than the specified limit.

He was said to have not less than 400 microgrammes of the drug in his body per litre of blood, the limit being 50 micrograms.

The second charge he faces was driving a vehicle on the same road on the same date with more cocaine in his body than the specified limit.

He was said to have not less than 13 micrograms of the drug in his body per litre of blood, the limit being 10 micrograms.

The magistrates were told Mr Gwillim had not contacted the court.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail.