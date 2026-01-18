Police launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was stabbed by another motorist after they both pulled over on the B5062 close to Crugtone Way, Crudgington.

The incident happened at about 5.50pm last Friday, January 16.

A 54-year-old man was arrested this morning (Sunday, January 18) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody.

A woman, aged 35, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, and has since been released on police bail.

Police say the suspect opened the victim’s car door and then assaulted him with a bladed article. The victim was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

Detective Inspector Matt Keeble said: “Thank you to everyone who has assisted with our investigations, which has now led to two people being arrested in connection with the attack. Our investigation remains very much ongoing, and we are continuing with our enquiries.

“We would continue to urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicle involved, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 362i of January 16, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org