The three men and a women Telford police want to speak to about thefts from Frasers, Aldi and B&M Bargains
Police have shared pictures of people they believe could help with enquiries into thefts from shops in Telford town centre including Frasers, Aldi and B&M Bargains.
Thefts from Frasers were made on December 30 last year at about 4pm and on January 8 this year at around 9.20am.
Aldi was targeted on January 2 this year at around 5.10pm and a theft from B&M Bargains occurred on January 4 at around 4.15pm.
No further details have been shared about items which were stolen, but officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries.
A Telford & Wrekin Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.
“Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”