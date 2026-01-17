Thefts from Frasers were made on December 30 last year at about 4pm and on January 8 this year at around 9.20am.

Aldi was targeted on January 2 this year at around 5.10pm and a theft from B&M Bargains occurred on January 4 at around 4.15pm.

No further details have been shared about items which were stolen, but officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries.

Police are looking for this man for help with enquiries into a theft at Aldi in Telford town centre on January 2 this year. Picture: West Mercia Police

Police believe this man can help with enquiries into a theft from Frasers in Telford town centre on January 8 this year. Picture: West Mercia Police

It is understood this man could help police in connection with a shop theft from B&M Bargains in Telford on January 4 this year. Picture: West Mercia Police

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft from Frasers in Telford town centre on December 30 last year. Picture: West Mercia Police

A Telford & Wrekin Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

“Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”