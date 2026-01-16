Former Cleobury Mortimer NHS manager jailed after admitting spending more than £123,000 of taxpayers money

Alec Gandy, aged 42, who was living in Cleobury Mortimer at the time, was a senior operational manager at Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust (ICB) when he defrauded the organisation between April 2021 and December 2023 of £123,090.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon (Friday) having earlier pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position.

His ex-wife Kaylee Wright, with whom he shares two children, was one of the recipients of the fraud, along with friend Matthew Lane - Gandy set up false employee accounts and all three falsified invoices which they submitted, claiming they were providing services to the trust.

Lane saw £82,000 go into his account and Wright £40,890 into hers before significant portions were handed back to Gandy, who the court heard spent more than £92,000 of the money on gambling and transferred £12,000 to three business he was listed as running at the time and registered to Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow.

A victim impact statement read out to the court from the ICB's director of finance said the money could have been used to improve patient care, providing additional roles within GP practices to supply more healthcare appointments for patients.