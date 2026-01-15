Connor Buchanan, of Wallet Drive in Muxton, Telford, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week.

The 24-year-old was locked up for 15 months after admitting aggravated bodily harm, criminal damage and three counts of intentional strangulation against the victim.

Buchanan was previously sentenced to five years in custody in November 2022 after he seriously assaulted two women on two separate occasions.

Connor Buchanan

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "During the hearing the court was told how the 24-year-old had been in a relationship with the victim when he carried out the attacks, which left her with black eyes, a split lip and bruising.

"Buchanan damaged the victim’s property, such as TVs and her phones. He isolated her from family friends and would threaten to destroy more of her property if she did not comply."

Detective Constable Ellie Phillips, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Buchanan subjected his victim to a series of domestic abuse and violence during their relationship.

“Thanks to the bravery of his victim for coming forward and supporting our investigation it led to this dangerous offender being given a custodial sentence.

“The fear of violence his victim had to live with is unimaginable, and we hope this result gives her the opportunity to move forward with her life knowing Buchanan is in prison.”