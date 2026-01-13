Appeal after girl, 6, hit by quad bike in Telford

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to help with their enquiries.

The girl was hit on Friday (January 9) at around 12.15pm on the playing fields off Grange Avenue in Stirchley.

Police say the quad bike was being ridden by two men when it struck the six-year-old. The two men then rode off and left the scene.

The girl was taken to hospital as a precaution but is believed to have only suffered minor injuries.

West Mercia Police said they are reminding the public that it is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owners permission.

The force added that officers are continuing to carry out regular patrols throughout Telford targeting the illegal use of off-road motorbikes and quad bikes as part of Operation Spree.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact PCSO Katy Balaam by emailing opspree@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 219i of January 9, 2026.

You can also contact PCSO Balaam if you have any information relating to the illegal use of offroad bikes in Telford.