Stafford man admits manslaughter after death of three-month-old son

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the death of his three-month-old son.

Gareth Stark, aged 38, of Mayfield Drive, Stafford, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court today (Monday) as well as to battery.

On October 12 2023, three-month-old Leon Stark, was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at a house in Stafford. Leon sadly died in hospital eight days later.

Gareth Stark

After a investigation by Staffordshire Police's Major Investigations Department, it was found Leon had a significant head injury that had been caused by his father Gareth Stark.

Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Lisa Holland, of the department , said: “This is a truly tragic case, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the Leon’s death.

“We will continue to work with our partners to protect children from harm, safeguard them and prevent tragic cases like this one.”

Stark is due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on March 23.