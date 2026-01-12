Drink driver, 65, who seriously hurt man in three-vehicle crash on A442 in Telford gets road ban
A drink driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Telford road which left a man seriously injured has been banned from the road.
John Seabury, aged 65, was arrested after the three-vehicle collision on the A442 in Shawbirch on the evening of Friday, September 5 last year. He was driving a Skoda Yeti.
One man was seriously hurt. According to fire service reports, casualties were treated at the scene by paramedics.