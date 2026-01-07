Telford man among 17 in court charged with conspiring violent disorder on day of England's match in West Midlands in 2022
A group of 17 men have appeared in court charged with conspiring to cause violent disorder in Wolverhampton when England played Hungary at Molineux in June 2022.
Plus
By Adam Smith
Published
The 17 men, aged between 21 and 39, are from Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Staffordshire with the furthest afield being from Telford.
The group crowded inside Court 2 at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday morning (Tuesday) standing both inside and outside the dock. One defendant appeared on video link from prison.
All were charged with conspiring to commit violent disorder.