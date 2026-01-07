'Missed opportunity': Police and Crime Commissioner questions government decision not to introduce graduated driving licences

The long-awaited strategy has been announced today and includes plans for a consultation on introducing a minimum period before learners can pass their test.

The plan could see learners having to wait six months between passing their theory and practical test.

Other changes include lowering the drink-drive limit as well as mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70.

Campaigners, including a number of Shropshire parents affected by road tragedies involving teenagers, have been pressing the government to introduce more stringent measures on new drivers, intended to save lives.

Some have argued for a form of 'graduated driving licence' - but the government plans stop well short of those suggestions.

West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said he welcomed the inclusion of some of the measures, but said there was a "missed opportunity" over graduated licences.

Mr Campion said he would continue to campaign for changes to protect new drivers.

He said: "Road safety is consistently raised with me as the number one concern for local communities.

“One life lost on our roads is one too many, and by working closely with organisations like RoadPeace I hear too often the impact this harm has on loved ones.

"That’s why I welcome any steps that help make West Mercia’s roads safer.

“It is disappointing, however, that this strategy has only now been published after multiple delays by the Government.

"There is no time to waste when lives are at risk.

"National strategies like this underline the vital role of PCCs in driving local action and supports my ongoing efforts alongside West Mercia Police and our local authority partners.

"The absence of Graduated Driving Licences is also a missed opportunity, but I remain committed to supporting bereaved families calling for change to better protect newly qualified drivers."

Between January and October 2025, there were 559 casualties or fatalities on West Mercia’s roads.

Of those 67 involved a driver aged 70 or over, and 100 involved young drivers aged 17 to 24, with speeding, behaviour and inexperience identified as major contributing factors.