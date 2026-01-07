A49 drink-driver hit with lengthy ban for second offence

Harry Paton-Smith, 53, of Marbury near Whitchurch, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where he admitted one count of driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol.

The court was told that Paton-Smith had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2024 - where he was also banned from driving.

Kate Price, prosecuting, told the court that the offence had taken place on December 16.

She said police had noticed a VW T-Cross on the A49 at around 1.45am.