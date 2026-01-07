14 years in jail for Army veteran who sold assisted suicide chemicals to vulnerable people online

Miles Cross, 33, set up a business sourcing a chemical from abroad and selling it for £100 to vulnerable people on an online internet forum, Mold Crown Court heard.

Two deaths were linked to his activities before he was arrested and stopped, the court was told.

Cross, a former soldier who served in the Army for six years, including a tour of Afghanistan, continued to supply the chemical even after knowing one 26-year-old woman had taken her own life likely by way of the substance he had supplied her with and he anticipated a “much larger take up”, for his business, the court heard.

In November last year, Cross pleaded guilty to four charges of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another by providing a chemical compound.

Miles Cross received a 14-year term (North Wales Police/PA)

Cross made no reaction as he was jailed for 14 years by Judge Rhys Rowlands, who told the defendant: “Fortunately this is a rare and extremely serious case... selling a substance to individuals who were distressed.

“It’s a serious and aggravating feature that you did not know any of the recipients so you would not have known how vulnerable they would have been or settled in their intentions.

“Tragically two individuals died as a result of your actions.

“I’m quite satisfied you were intending to make money out of selling the substance to others. Yours is a worrying case.

“To repeat you were selling to complete strangers in the knowledge the substance to be used was to end another’s life.”

The court heard Cross spent five weeks sourcing the substance from abroad before another five selling them online between August and September 2024, for “financial benefit to the defendant”, Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting told the court.

He joined a website in July 2024 and posted a QR code, which allowed people to buy the chemical directly from him and pay via his bank account and directed them to an online discussion forum.

He received payments of £100 from four people and sent them the substance, through the post.

When police searched Cross’s home in Wrexham, North Wales, in January 2025, officers discovered amounts of the chemical and other paraphernalia.

And police analysis of his seized devices also linked him to the forum, social media profiles, and the bank account.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Mr Johnson told the court in July and August of 2024, Cross set up a new email address, new mobile telephone number and new bank account in preparation for his venture.

He then ordered the substance from abroad and joined the forum under the pseudonym 'hiddenpain', posting on it that he had acquired the chemical.

Cross also set up a Telegram account which allowed his victims to pay him.

Mold Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)

On August 6 in 2024 he received £100 into his Monzo bank account from the bank account of the mother of a suicidal man.

The day after getting the cash Cross purchased 100 zip foil bags and posted the substance from his local Post Office to his first victim.

The substance was later seized by police and not used by the intended victim, who cannot be named.

But the second victim of Cross was Shrubhreet Kaur Singh, 26, who had joined the same online forum, with the name 'helpmerest'.

Cross had sent her a post saying: “Do you need help sourcing the substance in the UK?”

She replied: “Yes please... is it safe to order online?”

Ms Singh paid Cross £100 on August 22, 2024 and he posted a package to her the same day.

In “disturbing and deeply messages” online between the two, later recovered by police, Cross had asked Miss Singh: “Do you have any idea what you are having as like, a last meal?”

He also sent her a two-day timetable of instructions on how to take the drug.

Miss Singh was found dead in an Airbnb in Leeds on September 3.

Her cause of death was found to be from poisoning from the substance Cross had sent.

The third person Cross sent the substance to, also involved a second death.

The court heard in September 2024, another police force in the south of England, contacted North Wales Police about a man who had gone missing.

A man in his 20s had told a police force in the south of England, he had purchased the substance online for £100 in August 2024, and this was traced to Cross living in Wrexham.

But the kit was intercepted by the young man’s parents who had concerns about his mental health.

His father, who had his own mental health problems, said the dangerous substance should be disposed of properly and he would do it at work.

The young man’s father, aged in his 50s, later took the substance himself and was found dead.

His wife said the death of her husband of nearly 30 years had devastated the family.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court, she said: “I don’t want another family ever to experience this. He was my best friend. When I do sleep I have horrific, vivid nightmares.”

Of the couple’s children, she added: “They blame themselves and miss their dad.”

In the final case a woman paid Cross £100 into his bank account for the substance, 13 days after the conversation with Miss Singh.

Police and a mental health nurse spoke with the woman who admitted she bought the substance after going through a “tough time” but her mental health improved through counselling and she had thrown the package away.

Detectives had tracked down where the packages were coming from and January 1 last year Cross was arrested at his home on Llys Nantgarw in Wrexham and his house searched.

Cross initially told police he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing.

But police found in his flat two tubs of the substance he had supplied – one sealed and one opened, with the suspect’s DNA recovered from the tubs.

Also found were the same zip bags and bubble envelope.

Four bags were missing from the original batch of 100 bought by Cross.

Cross later told police he himself was suicidal and after ordering a package of the substance himself was sent two in error, so decided to sell the other one.

One victim, in a personal impact statement, said: “At the time I made the decision to purchase this substance, I felt vulnerable, overwhelmed and struggled silently.

“This experience caused me significant emotional pain. I’m no longer in that state of mind but I’ve had to work hard to heal and move forward in a healthier direction.

“The fact that this was so easy makes me think, had I not come to my senses, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Because this person made it so easily available makes me think they preyed on vulnerable people like me.

“Although he does not know me and may not fully understand the impact of his actions the substance he advertised, sold and sent me could have ended my life and seriously impacted on my family.

“I hope my words can be used to support others and to ensure safety for those who may be in similar situations.”

Duncan Bould, defending Cross, said the defendant, who had a partner of 10 years, had suffered childhood trauma, had lost his job in July 2024 and his mental health suffered and he had a breakdown.

Cross, who had previous convictions for a drug offence, failing to provide a specimen and assault, declined to get help due to his “army experience”.

Mr Bould told court Cross had attempted to take his own life himself, then later decided to purchase the substance himself.

He was sent two packages of the chemical in error and decided to sell one on, suggesting this gave rise to him selling other amounts of the substance.

Mr Bould said Cross now had “significant insight” into what he had done.

But the court also heard after his arrest he failed to help police by telling them who else he had supplied the substance to.

Judge Rowlands told Mr Bould: “That’s the difficulty on being told now a man is genuinely remorseful.”

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Chris Bell of North Wales Police said: “Today’s sentence reflects the severity of Cross’s offending, as he preyed on his victims online and exploited them in their most desperate moments, profiting off their vulnerability and mental wellbeing.

“Instead of assisting them to seek support, he proactively encouraged them to end their lives and provided them with a means to do so, which tragically and needlessly resulted in two deaths.

“I want to acknowledge the courage of each of the survivors who played an integral part in this complex investigation during such difficult circumstances, and the devastating impact it has had on the lives of the family and friends of the two people who tragically lost their lives.

“Working closely with the survivors enabled my investigation team to secure a successful prosecution against Cross, which we believe to be the first of its kind in the UK, involving the online forum he was using.

“Safeguarding vulnerable people is a priority for North Wales Police, and we continue to work closely with partner agencies to provide support, prevent harm wherever possible and relentlessly pursue anybody who seeks to assist or encourage anyone to take their own life.

“I want to thank my team who built a comprehensive and compelling case that resulted in Cross admitting all four offences, and a number of key partners to which we are grateful, including the Crown Prosecution Service, The National Crime Agency, colleagues from other forces and Public Health Wales.

“If you have thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is out there. Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone.”

The Molly Rose Foundation, set up after the death of Molly Rose Russell, 14, in 2017, produced a recent report titled Missed Chances, Lost Lives, detailing 65 warnings to three Government departments about the forum used by Miles Cross and the substance it promotes which is linked to 133 deaths in the UK, it said.

Andy Burrows, chief executive of the foundation, said: “This forum exists to romanticise, instruct and groom people to take their lives using the substance, and despite dozens of coroner’s warnings, the Government and Ofcom have repeatedly missed chances to act and prevent loss of life.

“Ofcom should act immediately to apply fines and criminal sanctions against the owners of this forum and to deter copycat sites from springing up in its place.

“The Prime Minister should commit to a public inquiry to uncover the serious systemic failings that have allowed this lethal harm to continue and prevent further loss of life.”

*Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org for more information.

https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/