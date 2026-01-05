West Midlands residents given warning as 'most common' day for burglaries approaches - with the region ranking high for risk

Research by security company Origin, based on police crime data, found that this day is the most common time for break-ins in the area.

Last year, 66 burglaries were reported across the West Midlands on the first Wednesday of January — the highest daily total of the year. This year, the first Wednesday is January 8.

The rise is linked to people returning to work after the Christmas break, leaving homes empty during the day while they still contain new gifts, gadgets and valuables.

The study also found that January is the riskiest month for burglaries, with homes almost 12% more likely to be targeted than at other times of the year.

Busy, built-up areas are more likely to be targeted, which puts the West Midlands the second highest-risk regions in the UK, behind London and above Greater Manchester.

Cities and towns such as Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton are more vulnerable because of higher housing density and more empty homes during working hours.

Top 10 UK areas most at risk of burglary - according to Origin:

London

West Midlands

Greater Manchester

South Yorkshire

Northumbria

Lancashire

Thames Valley

Avon & Somerset

Hampshire

Essex

With the busiest burglary day of the year approaching, residents across the West Midlands are being encouraged to check their home security and stay alert — especially during January when the risk is highest.

Homeowners are encouraged to review their property’s security, lock doors and windows before leaving the house, and consider simple upgrades that can improve safety — particularly during January when the risk remains elevated.

David Ginger, Origin’s in-house security expert, advises homeowners to understand their property’s weak points and take proactive steps to secure their homes: “As we return to work after the Christmas break, it's essential to prioritise home security. Simple steps like ensuring all external doors have high-quality locks, such as multi-point locking systems and secure frames, can make a significant difference.

“Windows, especially those on the ground floor, should be regularly checked and locked. If you’re considering new windows, look for those with voluntary security endorsements such as the police-preferred Secured by Design accreditations, in addition to the mandatory PAS 24 requirements.

“To illuminate dark areas and prevent potential burglars from approaching your home, I recommend investing in motion-activated outdoor lights or smart lighting systems. Finally, a well-maintained garden can act as a natural deterrent. By keeping gardens tidy and free of clutter, homeowners can reduce hiding places for intruders and improve visibility around their property.”

West Midlands Police advice on 'preventing burglaries'

Burglars avoid being seen, so don’t give them places to hide. Here’s some useful advice from West Midlands Police on how to prevent burglaries:

Keep front hedges and fences low so neighbours can see your property.

Use taller fences, thorny plants, or anti-climb measures at the back and sides.

Gravel paths, lighting, alarms and CCTV help deter intruders.

Distraction burglars trick people into letting them in by pretending to be officials or creating emergencies. To prevent this:

Check who is at the door before opening

Use the door chain and ask for ID

Check their details with the company directly

If unsure, keep them out and ask them to return later

For more information, visit the West Midlands Police website. If you feel unsafe, call 999.