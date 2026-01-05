Mother of two Kirsten Walton, aged 43, was “swerving” and driving as slow as 35mph on the 70mph dual carriageway in her Nissan Note, as other drivers flashed their lights at her.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that an off-duty police officer spotted Walton on Shropshire’s only motorway at about 10.55pm on December 5 last year. He called 999 to get on-duty police colleagues to attend.

However, before they reached Walton, she had pulled off the motorway at Junction 5 for Telford town centre, mounted the kerb at Rampart Way, turned into a retail park, drove down a footpath and crashed.

“Officers said she appeared drunk and smelled of alcohol,” said Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting.