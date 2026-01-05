Police appeal for information after attempted burglary of a cashpoint in Powys border town

The incident occurred sometime between 4pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, January 4.

The cashpoint and surrounding wall were damaged, however nothing was taken.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to come forward.

Police would especially like to hear from anyone who lives or travelled along Oxford Road who may have private CCTV, ring doorbell footage or dash cam footage of activity during the time specified.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online: https://orlo.uk/KRjzb, email: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: 310 of the 4th January.