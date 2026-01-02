Police have issued a description of a suspect and enquiries are on-going to identify him.

The businesses affected includes The Lion Hotel which is currently closed, the fish shop in the middle of the town – which is also closed, Bees Knees Cookshop, Kington Tourist Information Centre which is run by volunteers and Flock art gallery and bookshop.

A resident also reported the rear window of her car was smashed leaving glass all over her children’s car seats and inside of her car in the Passey Court area of the town.

A drainpipe was also damaged at Clubsport.

One business owner said: “It is a frustrating start to the beginning of the new year and it does not look good for the town as a whole when a whole row of shops have had their windows damaged.”

The owner said it is not only the cost of the damage but also the inconvenience involved in getting the windows repaired.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers were called to Kington High Street at around 1.20am on the morning of January 1 to reports of criminal damage to shop windows.

“A search of the area was carried out, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-twenties, around 5 ft 9”, with short blond highlights. He was wearing a black jacket and a black tracksuit.

“Anyone with information is urged to email harry.devey@westmercia.police.uk or call 01432 347370 quoting incident 59i of 1 January 2026.”