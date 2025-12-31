Cancellations of prosecution notices for speeding offences from West Mercia Police see huge increase, new figures show

The total number of NIPs jumped from 75,699 in 2020 to 137,537 in 2024, an increase of more than 80 per cent, according to data released under the force's Freedom of Information log.

Commenting on the figures, West Mercia Police state that the figures for 2020 and 2021 were "unusually low" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the post-pandemic figures between 2022 and 2024 still saw a 17 per cent increase.

Drivers including street racers avoid being picked up for speeding by using ‘ghost’ plates, which police infrared cameras can’t read, a Labour MP has warned (Alamy/PA)

Cases where drivers retained their status have continued to rise in recent years, increasing from 56,489 in 2022 to 67,863 in 2024 (20 per cent increase) now accounting for nearly half of all cases.