Call for car theft crackdown as new figures show 38% of cases unsolved in Dyfed-Powys

Data published by the House of Commons Library shows that 38% of car theft offences in the Dyfed-Powys police force area went unsolved in the last year, highlighting growing concerns about police capacity and organised vehicle crime in rural and semi-rural communities across Mid Wales.

Car theft has become an increasingly organised crime, with many stolen vehicles rapidly dismantled for parts or trafficked across borders within hours of being taken.

Rural areas such as Montgomeryshire are particularly vulnerable, with longer response times and fewer specialist resources available to investigate complex vehicle crime networks.

The Liberal Democrats say the figures underline the urgent need for better coordination between police forces and national agencies.

They are calling for the creation of a specialist car crime unit based at the National Crime Agency, which would bring together Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) data, insurance and vehicle registration records and intelligence from police forces and border control

The proposed unit would focus on disrupting organised car theft gangs, improving vehicle recovery rates, and increasing the proportion of cases resulting in charges.

The party argues that tackling car theft effectively would not only reduce crime but also lower insurance premiums, improve rural safety, and restore public confidence in policing.

Dyfed Powys Police says more can be done to prevent the crimes from taking place and they have been working with rural communities this year on crime prevention and security marking.

Glyn Preston, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn (Gwynedd & Montgomeryshire) and Llanidloes County Councillor said: “Car theft is a real problem in Mid Wales, and it is deeply worrying to see how many cases are going unsolved. Victims have a right to justice rather than unanswered questions, they deserve so much better.

“The previous Conservative government betrayed our communities with years of brutal cuts to local policing, and now the Labour government is turning a blind eye to this growing epidemic.

“The Liberal Democrats are calling for a car theft crackdown to finally catch the criminals who for too long have been getting away scot-free.”

Inspector Darren Crockford of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Central Prevention Hub said: “Being a victim of car crime is upsetting, costly and a great inconvenience. As a police service, we acknowledge the significant impact that crimes of this nature have on victims.

“While we are pleased to acknowledge that most car thefts reported in the Dyfed-Powys area are resolved by our dedicated teams, we understand that more can be done to prevent these crimes from taking place.

“Over the last 12 months, we have worked particularly closely with our rural communities to conduct crime prevention visits and administer property marking using SelectaDNA kits. This dedicated operation has seen a widespread reduction in reports of rural vehicle thefts in 2025.

“We will continue to take all reports of car thefts seriously and urge all vehicle owners to familiarise themselves with the prevention advice on our website: Keeping vehicles safe | Crime prevention | Dyfed-Powys Police”