Officers said they wanted to contact a number of people included in images who they hope can help with enquiries into incidents at local shops.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The first image is from Boots, Wellington, where at around 3pm on December 16, items were taken.

The second image is from Hobbycraft, Telford where at around 2pm on December 12, items were taken.

The third image is from M&S in Telford where on November 2, around noon items were taken.

The fourth image is from Boots, New Street, Wellington, where at around 2.30pm on October 28, items were taken.

The fifth image is also from Boots, New Street, Wellington, where at around 2.40pm on December 17, items were taken.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."