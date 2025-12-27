Shirley Price, aged 27, crashed a Vauxhall Astra on the A488 between Lydham and Bishop’s Castle on April 7 this year.

Price, who already has a drug driving conviction from 2021, had taken cocaine and cannabis before the crash, which resulted in her friend suffering a fractured spine, three broken ribs, a bruised lung and a broken right shoulder.

Children of both Price and her friend were rear seat passengers, but they were unhurt in the collision.

Price, who pleaded guilty in October to causing serious injury by careless driving and two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, returned to Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced.