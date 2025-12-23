Shropshire Star
Close

Two off-road bikes have been stolen from a Builth Wells address

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of two off-road motorcycles from an address in Builth Wells

By Karen Compton
Published
The front of the red Honda bike. Dyfed Powys Police image
The front of the red Honda bike. Dyfed Powys Police image
The orange KTM bike
The orange KTM bike

The two off-road motorcycles were taken from an address in Maesmynys, Builth Wells on Friday, December 19 2025. 

The two stolen motorbikes are described as a 2011 Orange KTM 250 with green backgrounds and “JAMES BEVAN” and “ET JAMES GRAPHICS” written on it.

The second bike was a 2020 Red Honda CRF 125 with yellow backgrounds and “BEAU BEVAN” written on it. It also has a sticker that reads: “64 Welsh Youth Hare & Hounds”.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. 

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20251220-262

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.