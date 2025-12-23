The front of the red Honda bike. Dyfed Powys Police image

The orange KTM bike

The two off-road motorcycles were taken from an address in Maesmynys, Builth Wells on Friday, December 19 2025.

The two stolen motorbikes are described as a 2011 Orange KTM 250 with green backgrounds and “JAMES BEVAN” and “ET JAMES GRAPHICS” written on it.

The second bike was a 2020 Red Honda CRF 125 with yellow backgrounds and “BEAU BEVAN” written on it. It also has a sticker that reads: “64 Welsh Youth Hare & Hounds”.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20251220-262

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.