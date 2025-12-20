Three people charged after £300k stolen in cash machine raids including in West Mercia Police area

David Price, Adam Walker and Joanne McGregor were all arrested on Thursday as part of an early morning operation by West Midlands Police.

The three were charged with conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and possession of criminal property and are set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The charges relate to an investigation into a series of raids which began in February and have seen cash machines targeted in the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, the West Mercia Police area and Wales.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged three people from Wolverhampton as part of an investigation into nearly 30 raids on cash machines across the country by a gang which stole more than £300,000.

"The three were held as part of an investigation into a series of raids which began in February this year.

"Specialist equipment was used to break into buildings with cash machines inside, with burglaries happening in the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, the West Mercia Police area and Wales.

"The gang struck 27 times, with 14 of the raids being successful, including a raid on Santander on Stourbridge High Street on June 25 this year where a cash box was taken.

"On Thursday (December 18), we arrested five people in an early morning pre-planned operation.

"Yesterday evening we charged David Price, aged 43, of Blakenhall in Wolverhampton along with Adam Walker, aged 38, of Moseley in Wolverhampton, and Joanne McGregor, aged 40, of Wednesfield.

"They are accused of conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and possession of criminal property, and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court today (20 Dec).

"Two other men arrested yesterday have been released on bail while our investigation continues.

"The investigation is part of Operation Target, our 24/7 fight against serious and organised crime in the West Midlands."