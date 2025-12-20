Philip Gears, aged 55, pleaded guilty to having possession or custody of a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Telford Magistrates Court heard the offence took place in Telford on September 5 this year.