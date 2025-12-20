Telford XL bully owner, 55, ordered to get exemption certificate or dog will be put down
An XL bully owner who was taken to court will have his dog put down if he does not properly register it.
Philip Gears, aged 55, pleaded guilty to having possession or custody of a fighting dog, contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
Telford Magistrates Court heard the offence took place in Telford on September 5 this year.