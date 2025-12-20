Shrewsbury Crown Court sentenced Tony Maurice, formerly of Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, in his absence.

Maurice, 43, had previously admitted one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent - but the court was told he had declined to attend his sentencing hearing.

Judge Trevor Meegan heard that the incident had taken place at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, on February 6, 2022.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, explained that Maurice had attacked his victim as he walked into a shower room.

The court was told he had punched the inmate several times, before kicking and stamping on him as many as eight times after he fell to the floor.

Ms Carrier said the victim was discovered face down by prison nurses who proceeded to deliver first aid, and were forced to use a suction device to clear blood from his airways.